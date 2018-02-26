Man arrested for carrying loaded gun on a train

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who is accused of carrying a loaded gun on a train is expected to be formally charged Monday.

20-year-old Isiah Easter, who said he was homeless, but from Mattoon, was arrested Friday night at the Illinois Terminal in downtown Champaign.

Police received he was on the train and armed. He was stopped when he got off and a gun with a loaded magazine was found on him. Police said he also had a plastic bag with heroin residue on him.

Easter admitted the gun was his, but that he did not have a firearm owner's identification card for it. He said he got it as a gift and carried it for protection.

His bond is set at $10,000.

Police expect him to be charged with unlawful use of weapons and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner's identification card.