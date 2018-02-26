Scammers posing as police, threatening arrests

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are warning the public about scammers who are targeting the elderly in the community.

Callers tell victims they are police and that if the victim does not pay for alleged warrants or citations, they will be arrested.

They will tell the victim to send money via Green Dot, Money Pak, ITunes, or other types of cards.

DPD will never all people telling them they must send money to avoid arrest.

If someone calls you posing as police and threatens to arrest you, hang up immediately. Do not send money.