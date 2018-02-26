Domestic dispute call leads police to meth lab

ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - Officers responding to a domestic dispute ended up finding a suspected meth lab.

48-year-old Corey Larimore and 35-year-old Angel Sherber were arrested at a home in the 400 block of North Illinois Street Wednesday.

Officers found a hot plate with steam rising from it and a suspended solution in a plastic bottle believed to be methamphetamine in the process of cooking.

They also found a five-gallon bucket with a rubber hose coming out of it.

The house was within 500 feet of Atwood Grade School.

Police said Larimore and Sherber were arguing when Sherber texted a friend in Indiana about it who called police to go check on her.

Both are charged with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing and unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing. Those are Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison sentences of between six and 30 years after conviction.

They were also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from three to seven years.

Larimore was given a $25,000 bond. Sherber has a $10,000 bond. They will be in court on Monday and Tuesday.