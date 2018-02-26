Group holds protest to combat animal cruelty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local group held a peaceful protest Monday pushing for tougher animal cruelty laws.

The group that goes by Illinois Pet Law Changes on Facebook protested at the Macon County Courthouse Monday morning.

They want the law for animal abuse and neglect to be stronger in Illinois. Until laws are changed, they said the courts need to prosecute animal abusers to the fullest extent the current laws allow.