Man's body found in parking deck

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police are investigating after a man's body was found in a parking deck.

The adult man, whose identity is being withheld until his family is notified, was found in the Market Street Parking Deck in the 200 block of West Market Street.

Police conducting foot patrols found his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m.

Police said they do not believe the death is suspicious at this time, but an investigation and autopsy will be conducted.