Deadly crash blocks roads for hours in downtown Decatur

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly crash in downtown Decatur shut down roads for hours. On Monday February 26th at about 5 P.M, Decatur police say a 75 year old man was driving on Franklin Street when he slammed into a pick up truck. It happened at the intersection of Decatur and South Franklin Streets.

Officers say after crashing into the truck, the driver put the car in reverse and crashed into a utility pole.The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day pronounced the man dead at the hospital. Police say it appears he suffered from a medical event prior to the crash.

The pick up truck driver is a 44 year old Clinton man. The driver of the pick-up truck was the only person in the truck and was not injured.

The roads were blocked off while an accident reconstruction team worked to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.