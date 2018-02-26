Flu virus still sickening central Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — While doctors across the country are reporting a decrease in flu cases, the virus is still being blamed for deaths in central Illinois.

The Macon County Coroner says a Decatur resident died from the flu last week. That follows the death of Chantelle Clark, 24, in Douglas County on February 15.

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur is still seeing numerous flu cases.

The hospital says its staff was well prepared for the season and hasn’t seen a shortage in tests or other supplies.

But even if doctors and nurses are well prepared, the season isn’t slowing down.

“This month we’ve seen 70-some patients with the flu,” said emergency room facilitator Chelsea Oberheim. “The last two weeks, we were still increasing.”

Oberheim says the hospital has also seen an increase in strep throat cases in conjunction with the flu — especially in children.