2 IDOT workers hit in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two Illinois Department of Transportation workers were hit by a truck while they were working on Monday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say it happened on Morton Avenue, east of Jacksonville just after 3 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Morton Avenue when the man failed to yield to an IDOT truck.

The IDOT truck was parked in the right lane of travel near Mobile Road. Three people who work for IDOT were standing behind the truck conduction maintenance on the road. The driver of the Silverado hit two of the IDOT workers and the rear of the truck.

Two IDOT workers, the driver of the Silverado and the driver of the IDOT truck were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not released.

ISP said the case remains under investigation.