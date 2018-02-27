19-year-old causes deadly head-on crash

ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash near Rosamond on Monday evening.

Police were called to a crash on Illinois Route 16 around 10:30 p.m. They say a red Ford F-350, driven by a 19-year-old, caused the crash when he hit a gray Jeep Patriot head-on.

The 19-year-old told police he was on the phone at the time and crossed over the center line, striking the 61 year old's Jeep. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 19-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. The 61-year-old did have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is also suspected in the crash.

The crash was still under investigation on Tuesday.