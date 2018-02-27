19-year-old causes deadly head-on crashPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Deadly crash blocks roads for hours in downtown Decatur
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly crash in downtown Decatur shut down roads for hours.
-
Domestic dispute call leads police to meth lab
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - Officers responding to a domestic dispute ended up finding a suspected meth lab.
-
2 IDOT workers hit in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Several Illinois Department of Transportation workers were hit by a truck while they were working on Monday afternoon.
-
Teen charged after threatening school on social media
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old is in police custody after a threat was made to Taylorville High School on social media Thursday night.
-
Man's body found in parking deck
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police are investigating after a man's body was found in a parking deck.
-
19-year-old causes deadly head-on crash
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash near Rosamond on Monday evening.
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.
-
Illinois native to headline at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois native turned country superstar is set to take the stage at the Illinois State Fair Grounds.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Do you know your neighbor?
There are roughly 50-75 registered sex offender just in the city of Decatur, but do any of them live near you?
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Teen keeps organ music in small town
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Do you know your neighbor?
-
1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested
-
Where to get free pancakes for National Pancake Day
-
Student wounded in school shooting says she's recovering
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery
-
Tupper's Take: Big Ten Tournament preview
-
Evening Forecast
-
Group holds protest to combat animal cruelty
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-