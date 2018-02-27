Work on Governor's Mansion nears completion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – After two years of renovations at the Illinois Governor’s Mansion a reopening date has been announced.

The mansion will reopen on July 14, Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner announced on Tuesday.

"Bruce and I made a promise to the people of Illinois to renovate the Governor's Mansion to restore the pride in this historic building," said First Lady Diana Rauner, chair of the Illinois Governor's Mansion Association. "With an all new visitor experience, expanded accessibility, and updated programming, we know the Governor's Mansion will be a must-see destination for tourists and Illinois residents to visit again and again."

The renovation was funded through private donations. When it opens it will feature a reimagined experience for visitors, focusing on history education.

From opening day through January, the mansion will feature an art exhibit called ‘Art in Illinois.’ The exhibit was funded by a grant from the Terra Foundation of American Art.

