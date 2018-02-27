Goodwill hosts job fair for interested candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Goodwill stores in Springfield and Chatham held a job fair on Tuesday.

The fair allowed people to apply for part time and full-time positions at two locations in Springfield and their Chatham location. There were also people on hand to help job seeks with updating their resumes and freshen up their interview skills.

Goodwill says that the spring is a busy time for employers and job seekers.

Goodwill provides job training for people with disabilities or those who lack education and job experience.

If you missed the job fair and still would like to apply, click here.