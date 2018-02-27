17 CASA organizations get state grant

CHICAGO (WAND) - A grant will help 17 counties in Illinois serve child victims.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Awards is a $2.7 million grant to serve children who are victims of violence. Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Executive Director John Maki announced the grant awards on Tuesday.

The money will go to train advocates in trauma-informed practices and offer emotional supported to those who have been a victim.

"We know that less than 10-percent of children who are victims of violent crimes, such as rape, robbery, or aggravated assault, get the emotional support they need," Maki said. "These awards will help us engage them more quickly, get them connected with someone who will help them navigate through the court process, and pave the way to more positive outcomes."

Below are a list of agencies who will receive the grant:

Adams County CASA $117,317

Champaign County CASA $129,247

Child Abuse Council Quad Cities $76,745

Cole County CASA $88,783

Cook County CASA $135,000

DeKalb County CASA $98,951

Effingham County CASA $50,000

Franklin County CASA $41,396

Kane County CASA $499,270

Lake County CASA $149,918

Macon County CASA $130,624

McHenry County CASA $67,663

McLean County CASA $181,978

Peoria County CASA $494,434

St. Clair County CASA $212,097

Vermilion County CASA $169,781

Williamson County CASA $54,187

