17 CASA organizations get state grant

CHICAGO (WAND) - A grant will help 17 counties in Illinois serve child victims. 

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority Awards is a $2.7 million grant to serve children who are victims of violence. Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Executive Director John Maki announced the grant awards on Tuesday. 

The money will go to train advocates in trauma-informed practices and offer emotional supported to those who have been a victim. 

"We know that less than 10-percent of children who are victims of violent crimes, such as rape, robbery, or aggravated assault, get the emotional support they need," Maki said. "These awards will help us engage them more quickly, get them connected with someone who will help them navigate through the court process, and pave the way to more positive outcomes."

Below are a list of agencies who will receive the grant: 

  • Adams County CASA                         $117,317 
  • Champaign County CASA                  $129,247 
  • Child Abuse Council Quad Cities       $76,745 
  • Cole County CASA                              $88,783 
  • Cook County CASA                            $135,000 
  • DeKalb County CASA                        $98,951 
  • Effingham County CASA                    $50,000
  • Franklin County CASA                       $41,396
  • Kane County CASA                            $499,270 
  • Lake County CASA                             $149,918 
  • Macon County CASA                         $130,624 
  • McHenry County CASA                      $67,663 
  • McLean County CASA                       $181,978 
  • Peoria County CASA                          $494,434 
  • St. Clair County CASA                       $212,097 
  • Vermilion County CASA                     $169,781 
  • Williamson County CASA                   $54,187 

