Former South Macon Fire Chief passes away

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The man who served with the South Macon Fire Department for over 50 years, many of those as chief, has passed away.

David Owen Belskamper of Macon was 87. He passed on Feb. 25.

A celebration of his life will be Thursday, March 1 at 1:00 at Macon United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1930 in Moweaqua.

He was retired from the South Macon Township as Road Commissioner.

He loved spending time with his family and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary, four children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, and a great-grandchild.