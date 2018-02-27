Bob Brady acquires former Poage Cadillac/Buick/GMC

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Bob Brady is announcing a major expansion to the Auto Mall Family.

Bob Brady has purchased the former Poage Cadillac/Buick/GMC in Forsyth.

New and used car dealer Bob Brady has been in Decatur for more than 31 years.

"This is a huge step for us. This acquisition improves our ability to serve all Decatur area car buyers," they said.

Bob Brady is one Decatur's largest retail employers with more than 150 employees based at the Auto Mall.

Everyone is invited to visit the new location Bob Brady Cadillac/Buick/GMC on Koester Road in Forsyth starting today.