IL lawmakers considering new gun legislation

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois lawmakers are reviewing new gun legislation.

The legislation prevents people under the age of 21 from purchasing guns.

They will also suggest giving power to the families of people with mental health issues.

It suggests family members of those with issues can recommend to authorities that the person with mental health issues not be able to purchase guns.

Lawmakers said the measures will be voted on Wednesday.

