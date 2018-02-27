Senator pushing back against managed care fees

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One state senator is pushing back against managed care fees.

Illinois offers Medicaid benefits on a fee for service basis.  

The services include providing medical equipment like oxygen.

Illinois lawmakers are currently looking at a bill to match the fees in contracts.

Senator Jim Oberweis said the measure is an anti-business move.

Oberweis believes the bill will hurt the state's economy.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps