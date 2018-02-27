Proposal being considered for new Champaign charter school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign group is pushing for a new charter school.

The Unit 4 school board received a proposal for North Champaign Academy, which would focus on educating and catering to low-income students.

The school would target students from kindergarten to 5th grade, with anywhere from 40 to 400 students.

The school has 45 days to hold a public hearing.