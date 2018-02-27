Millikin University holds Interview Boot Camp

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Education majors at Millikin University were taking another step towards landing the perfect job Tuesday.

Seniors and some juniors were partnering with Millikin Alumni Education administrators to help hone valuable interview skills.

This is a practical experience that also expands the graduates' networks and gives a taste of what to expect when sitting down for the all important first real interview.

Students will receive honest feedback and critiques that will identify areas that need improvement, as well as focusing on the students' strong points.