Lawmakers considering expanding the Home Rule law

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois lawmakers want to give more communities access to the Home Rule law.

Home Rule gives community leaders more flexibility over tax equity and regulating public health.

Right now, communities with more than 25,000 people have Home Rule.

The new referendum will allow for communities with more than 5,000 to have access to it.

If passed, it will be on the voter ballot this November. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps