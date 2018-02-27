Lawmakers considering expanding the Home Rule law

Lawmakers considering expanding the Home Rule lawPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
19-year-old causes deadly head-on crash
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash near Rosamond on Monday evening.
-
Deadly crash blocks roads for hours in downtown Decatur
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly crash in downtown Decatur shut down roads for hours.
-
2 IDOT workers hit in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Several Illinois Department of Transportation workers were hit by a truck while they were working on Monday afternoon.
-
Do you know your neighbor?
There are roughly 50-75 registered sex offender just in the city of Decatur, but do any of them live near you?
-
Domestic dispute call leads police to meth lab
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - Officers responding to a domestic dispute ended up finding a suspected meth lab.
-
Flu virus still sickening central Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Doctors across the country are reporting a decrease in flu cases, but that may not be the case in central Illinois.
Student calls 911 from school, says he was sleepwalking
Pennsylvania middle school cancels classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.
-
Bob Brady acquires former Poage Cadillac/Buick/GMC
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Bob Brady is announcing a major expansion to the Auto Mall Family.
-
Teen charged after threatening school on social media
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old is in police custody after a threat was made to Taylorville High School on social media Thursday night.
-
Man's body found in parking deck
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police are investigating after a man's body was found in a parking deck.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Flu virus still sickening central Illinois
-
Do you know your neighbor?
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Teen keeps organ music in small town
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
-
WAND News at 10PM: 2/26/2018
-
SIU Family Medicine to launch drug treatment
-
1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested
-
IL lawmakers considering new gun legislation
-
Student wounded in school shooting says she's recovering
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-