Dept. of Corrections holds prison clothes drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday, the Department of Corrections held a prison clothes drive.

All the clothes donated will be sent to prisons throughout the state.

When a prisoner is set to be released, they will get to go through the clothes donated to take home with them.

Corrections officials said putting on real clothes after being in prison uniforms means the world to most people.

If you did not get a chance to donate clothes, but want to, you can contact the nearest prison for information on how to help.