DMH looks to expand campus, add jobs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur Memorial Hospital expansion project could bring 90 to 100 jobs to Macon County — and that’s music to Ryan McCrady’s ears.

“We’re very lucky to have such high quality medical services in our community already and this new addition will continue the types of services that will be offered which is a benefit to everybody,” McCrady said.

McCrady is the president of the Decatur Economic Development Corporation. The corporation is working with DMH to bring a new medical office building to the east side of the complex.

Developers are still working on an official mockup of the plan, but the focus for now is on an area just south of Kenwood Avenue — between Union Street and Main Street.

The project still needs the blessing of the Decatur City Council and the Macon County Board.

But McCrady says the complex could be one of many new projects coming soon.

“We’re very optimistic that 2018 is going to be a good year,” he said. “It’s been busy here in our office — lots of inquiries.”

If the project is approved, McCrady says construction could begin before the end of 2018.