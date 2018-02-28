Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/27

Junior wing Anthony Fairlee and No. 2 Southeast ran past Eisenhower 78-50 in the MacArthur 3A regional semifinals on Tuesday in Decatur. Junior wing Anthony Fairlee and No. 2 Southeast ran past Eisenhower 78-50 in the MacArthur 3A regional semifinals on Tuesday in Decatur.

From regional semifinals in 3A to sectional semifinals in 1A and 2A, teams from across the viewing area advanced to the next round of the boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday night.

Join sports director Gordon Voit on a tour of the region's games!

Full scoreboard is attached to this article as well as on the IHSA website.

