Catching up with Ayo Dosunmu

Catching up with Ayo DosunmuPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
19-year-old causes deadly head-on crash
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash near Rosamond on Monday evening.
Student calls 911 from school, says he was sleepwalking
Pennsylvania middle school cancels classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.
-
Man's body found in parking deck
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police are investigating after a man's body was found in a parking deck.
-
Deadly crash blocks roads for hours in downtown Decatur
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly crash in downtown Decatur shut down roads for hours.
-
Bob Brady acquires former Poage Cadillac/Buick/GMC
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Bob Brady is announcing a major expansion to the Auto Mall Family.
-
Do you know your neighbor?
There are roughly 50-75 registered sex offender just in the city of Decatur, but do any of them live near you?
-
Domestic dispute call leads police to meth lab
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - Officers responding to a domestic dispute ended up finding a suspected meth lab.
-
Flu virus still sickening central Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Doctors across the country are reporting a decrease in flu cases, but that may not be the case in central Illinois.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Do you know your neighbor?
-
SIU Family Medicine to launch drug treatment
-
Flu virus still sickening central Illinois
-
Gritty catcher Fritz leading Okaw Valley to hot start
-
WAND News at 10PM: 2/26/2018
-
Evening Forecast
-
Police arrest purse robbery suspect
-
Eastern Illinois quarterback makes one-of-a-kind 'handoff'
-
Tanker truck driver cited for collision while responding to fire
-
100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-