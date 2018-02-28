Catching up with Ayo Dosunmu

Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu has had a wild senior season, from scoring 60 points in a game and traveling the country to play one of the nation's toughest schedules, to injuring his leg during the Big Dipper holiday tournament.



In this in-depth conversation with WAND's Gordon Voit, the 6-foot-4 guard and his coach Nick Irvin share how the injury has actually improved his game, plus how he envisions himself fitting into coach Brad Underwood's offense next year at Illinois.



To watch the interview, visit Gordon Voit's Facebook page.