Cowden-Herrick student arrested for making threat

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A student at Cowden-Herrick High School was arrested by Shelby County deputies on Monday evening.

Officials say a 16-year-old girl wrote a threatening letter to the high school and left it in the girls locke room. They say the letter was not credible.

The girl is facing disorderly conduct and breaching the peace charges.

Deputies released the girl to her parents.