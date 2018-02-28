Threatening video surfaces at Williamsville school

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Williamsville are questioning a junior high student after they were told about threats at the school.

According to the district, a video recording of threats to other students surfaced. The video however, was dated December 2017. Officials were made aware of it on Monday and notified police.

“With the climate we live in, we will continue to have heightened awareness to school safety and security for WCUSD#15. We will continue to act with the mindset erring on the side of caution when it comes to students’ and staffs’ safety,” Superintendent, Tip Ready.

Police say the student will not return to school until the investigation is finished.

The student has been released to his parents.