New depression screening for teens suffering from depression

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - As many as one in five teens experience depression, but the clues are not always easy to spot.

New guidelines are asking pediatricians to screen patients 12 years and older more carefully for depression.

Symptoms pediatricians look for include changes in sleeping and eating schedules, lost of interest in friends, changes in energy and frequent illness.

Laura Feriozzi, licensed clinical social worker for St. Mary's, says depression is a big issue being seen throughout America.

"What can happen if they [teens] don't get the help they need is you'll see increased suicidal idealization, successful suicides and increased admissions to mental health facilities," Feriozzi said."

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the number of young people reporting depression has gone up.

