1 dead in 4-car intersection crash

WELLINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A driver lost his life when a crash sent his car into an intersection.

The News-Gazette reports that after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Glenn Kolzow, 75, stopped his station wagon at the intersection of County Road 500 N and Illinois 1 in Iroquois County in order to let other traffic pass. At that point, state police say a semitrailer driving behind Kolzow slammed into the station wagon.

The newspaper says Kolzow’s car then moved into the intersection, where it collided with a southbound car and minivan coming from the opposite direction. Kolzow died in hospital care, while minivan driver David Chin, 42, and the other person in his car needed treatment for minor injuries.

The News-Gazette says Kolzow is from Lafayette, Ind.

State police say the semitrailer driver, 53-year-old Kenneth Swanson, received a ticket for failing to slow down.