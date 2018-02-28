Man sentenced for involvement in officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two men involved in an officer-involved shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday.

30-year-old Dallas Vorties got six years in prison for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after pleading guilty to the charge in January.

He faced anywhere from three to 14 years in prison. He will also serve two years of probation.

Vorties previously pleaded not guilty to armed violence, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

During the incident the led to Vorties being arrested, another man, 34-year-old Donald Redmon, was shot by Decatur police.

Redmon was a passenger in a car Vorties was driving when police tried to conduct a traffic stop on them.

Redmon was armed with a handgun and fled the scene. He was shot in the 800 block of South Webster St.

Redmon pleaded not guilty to his charges. His case is set for March 12.