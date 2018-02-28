Archbishop of Chicago pushes for gun legislation changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an unprecedented move, the Archbishop of Chicago is addressing lawmakers on gun control.

Wednesday, Archbishop Blase Cupich came to Springfield.

He told lawmakers he wants them to pass the new proposed gun bills.

The Archbishop recently met with the widow and daughter of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.

He was killed earlier this month in downtown Chicago.

High school students throughout the nation have organized walk outs to demand stricter gun laws.