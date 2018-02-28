Carle at the Fields opens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A $95 million project in Champaign is now done after two years of work.

Carle at the Fields is a result of a Carle and Christie Clinic partnership.

The new office is located 3310 Fields South Drive and will house departments including Accounting and IT, along with HR, Financial Services and Health Alliance offices.

"By relocating our administrative support teams together in one location we'll be better able to align the space on our campus in Urbana to serve patients," said Lynne Barnes, Carle Foundation Hospital chief operating officer and senior vice president, Facilities.

The facility will include 150 exam rooms, eight operative suites and 16 procedural rooms as well as medical office buildings.

They hope to have all 1,200 employees moved to the new facility by the summer.

Officials say same day surgeries currently performed at the Champaign surgi-center and Carle Found Hospital will happen in the new buildings.