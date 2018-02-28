Illinois plan would raise assault-gun age to 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Possession of assault-style weapons by anyone under 21 would be illegal under legislation that the Illinois House endorsed.

The plan sponsored by Democratic Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg would prohibit minors from buying or possessing high-capacity weapons, attachments, .50-caliber rifles and cartridges. They would have 90 days to transfer ownership.

The legislation was OK'd 64-51.

Critics decried the idea that the government would confiscate property. Mussman said authorities will not visit homes to pick up weapons. But a first offense for getting caught with prohibited firearms would be a misdemeanor offense.