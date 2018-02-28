Benedictine University Springfield branch to close

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Benedictine University will close its Springfield branch and sell the Springfield property.

The University said it was a difficult decision to close the branch. However, the long list of capital improvement needed were part of the decision to close.

This means students will be moved to other existing sites at the end of the spring semester. Staff will also be laid off.

"The University greatly appreciates the individual contributions of the Springfield faculty and staff and their dedication to our students' education,” said Dr. Brophy.

The university location ins Springfield stopped taking undergraduate students in 2014.