Illinois sees low lung cancer response stats

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Statistics show Illinois has work to do when it comes to treating lung cancer.

The American Lung Association’s latest “State of Lung Cancer” report shows the state has numbers in the bottom half of the US in terms of diagnosed lung cancer cases and screening center access. It says Illinois has as many as 68 lung cancer cases per 100,000 people, while the highest-ranked state (Utah) only has 29 per 100,000.

Illinois has fewer accredited lung cancer screen centers (3.4 per 1 million people) when compared to the national average (4.8 per 1 million people). The ALA says the state ranks 37th nationally in this category.

Despite these shortfalls, Illinois is in the top quarter of states nationally when it comes to lung cancer survival. Illinois’ five-year rate sits at 21 percent. New York is the highest at 24 percent.

Experts say Illinois needs to improve its response to lung cancer.

"While we have seen some advancements in lung cancer treatment options and a new method of early detection, the burden of lung cancer is not the same everywhere," said Kathy Drea, vice president of advocacy for the ALA in Illinois. "Treatment, exposure to risk factors and access to screening facilities vary from state to state, and Illinois' leaders must do more to act and implement proven policies to reduce the deadly toll of lung cancer."

She says Illinois will see over 9,000 people diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 and about 980 deaths from the disease.

For more information about Illinois statistics from this report, visit the American Lung Association’s website.