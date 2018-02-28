Lawmakers looking to give kids better access to mental health services

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers are calling for a better connection for children in need of mental health services.

Wednesday, the Illinois Justice Project said it has noticed a huge gap between getting children the services they need and the services available.

The members of the project hope if lawmakers work to fill those gaps, it could mean less children ending up in the justice system.

The project also encourages a change in adolescent development monitoring.

