'Marching Illini' perform on Today Show

NEW YORK (WAND) – A college band from Illinois performed on a big stage Wednesday morning.

The Marching Illini, the marching band from the University of Illinois, took the stage for NBC’S Today Show in New York City. The performance at the plaza featured a drumline and students playing instruments for the crowd on hand.

Illinois’ men’s basketball team is in New York City for the Big Ten Tournament, which tips off on Wednesday night.

Illinois is playing the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the tournament, which tips off at 4:30 p.m. central time at Madison Square Garden.