2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody and one is still on the run in connection with a Springfield homicide.

18-year-old Katherine Smith of Chatham and 20-year-old Dayne Woods of Springfield are charged with first degree murder, home invasion, and armed robbery.

20-year-old Mark Meszaros of Springfield is wanted. Police believe he has fled the area.

All three are charged in connection with the homicide of Dohndre Hughes. He was killed in the 1900 block of E. Jackson St.

Bond for Woods and Smith is set at $2 million each.

Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of Meszaros is asked to call Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.