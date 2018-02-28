Local gun shops react to proposed bills

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The gun bill battle is continuing at the Illinois State Capitol.

Many lawmakers are proposing gun regulations that are hitting local gun stores.

Dan Cooley, the owner of Bullet Trap in Macon, says a lot of the regulations are still undefined and unknown.

"There are a lot of rumors going on," Cooley said.

Cooley feels that the regulations proposed are targeting owners, specifically anyone who exercises their Second Amendment.

The Illinois House of Representatives approved the Trailer Bill, which requires gun shops to pay a $1,000 license fee over a 5-year period. Another requirement lawmakers want to propose is making every gun shop in the state of Illinois have video surveillance on the outside and inside of their stores.

Cooley says lawmakers aren't understanding when it comes to guns and who holds them.