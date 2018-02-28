Wal-Mart changes gun purchase rules

(WAND) – Wal-Mart has announced it will tighten its rules for gun sales.

CNBC reports the first change will be to limit firearm sales to people at age 21 and older. Wal-Mart’s change will also apply to ammunition, with the company saying in a statement it will work to start the new policy “as quickly as possible”.

Wal-Mart is also removing toys that resemble guns, such as airsoft guns, from its shelves.

“We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm,” Wal-Mart’s Wednesday statement said. “The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given.”

The announcement comes hours after Dick's Sporting Goods announced it will no longer sell guns to people under 21 and will stop selling assault weapons.

Wal-Mart stopped selling sporting rifles, including the AR-15, in 2015. Police say suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz used that weapon when he killed 17 people in a Florida high school shooting earlier this month.

The company does not make bump stocks or high-capacity magazines available for purchase.