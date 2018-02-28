Volunteers raise money after transplant

Volunteers raise money after transplantPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Okaw Valley senior scores as basketball star, mom
BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) — In the small town of Bethany, hope is in basketball.
-
19-year-old causes deadly head-on crash
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash near Rosamond on Monday evening.
-
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody and one is still on the run in connection with a Springfield homicide.
-
Mattoon man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2016.
-
Illinois plan would raise assault-gun age to 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Possession of assault-style weapons by anyone under 21 would be illegal under legislation that the Illinois House endorsed.
Student calls 911 from school, says he was sleepwalking
Pennsylvania middle school cancels classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.
-
New law enforcement center bringing jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center (MCLETC), on the South side of Decatur, is bringing jobs, education and dollars to Decatur and the surrounding area.
-
1 dead in 4-car intersection crash
WELLINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A driver lost his life when a crash sent his car into an intersection.
-
Dick's ending sales on "assault-style" rifles
The retailer also announced a new age restriction on sales of all of their firearms.
-
Do you know your neighbor?
There are roughly 50-75 registered sex offender just in the city of Decatur, but do any of them live near you?
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Okaw Valley senior scores as basketball star, mom
-
New law enforcement center bringing jobs to Decatur
-
Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/27
-
Do you know your neighbor?
-
Wednesday Morning Forecast
-
Flu virus still sickening central Illinois
-
SIU Family Medicine to launch drug treatment
-
Millikin University holds Interview Boot Camp
-
19-year-old killed in home invasion
-
IL lawmakers considering new gun legislation
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-