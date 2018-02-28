Deputies: Men sped through school zone, had weapons

RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say two men face charges for carrying weapons in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Perkins, 25. and Jacorey Walker, 24, both from Decatur, were in a car as it drove at 60 miles per hour through a crosswalk at 6th Street and Route 51 in Ramsey. Walker is facing charges of speeding in a 30 mile per hour zone, reckless driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Deputies say both men are charged with possession of a gun, possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon with no Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID). They were unable to elaborate on those crimes Wednesday night.

They say the speeding happened in a school zone.

Both men are behind bars in Fayette County.