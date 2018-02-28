Manhunt underway in store felony theft case

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are searching for two people who they say robbed a Menards store.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says the manhunt involves the two people seen in the surveillance photo attached to this story. They say the theft is a felony theft case.

They say Menards workers discovered a $400 air nailer was missing from their shelves. They notified deputies, who say security video showed the man in the photo stealing the nailer. Deputies say it happened on Feb. 24.

Deputies say the man and woman in the photo were at the store together.

Deputies are looking for help identifying both people. They say anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (217)424-1311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.