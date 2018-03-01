Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/28

Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/28Posted:
Manhunt underway in store felony theft case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are searching for two people who they say robbed a Menards store.
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody and one is still on the run in connection with a Springfield homicide.
Deputies: Men sped through school zone, had weapons
RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say two men face charges for carrying weapons in Fayette County.
Student calls 911 from school, says he was sleepwalking
Pennsylvania middle school cancels classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.
1 dead in 4-car intersection crash
WELLINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A driver lost his life when a crash sent his car into an intersection.
Mattoon man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2016.
Jailed Instagram model wants to trade secrets for freedom
A Belarusian woman jailed in Thailand for offering sex lessons claims she wants to exchange information on alleged Russian ties to the Trump campaign for her own personal safety _ but she refuses to offer any such...
Deadly crash blocks roads for hours in downtown Decatur
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly crash in downtown Decatur shut down roads for hours.
Okaw Valley senior scores as basketball star, mom
BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) — In the small town of Bethany, hope is in basketball.
Hooked: Helping those who use
A woman shares the story of her heroin use and of a program to reduce harm.
Woman using amputation to help fellow amputees
Thursday Night Highlight Zone: 2-8
19-year-old killed in home invasion
New law enforcement center bringing jobs to Decatur
Illinois sees low lung cancer response stats
Mom - pop gun shops get hit in licensing bill
Wal-Mart changes gun purchase rules
