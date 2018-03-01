Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/28

MacArthur head coach Ron Ingram helped the No. 4-seeded Generals to a 70-59 win over No. 5 seed Taylorville on Wednesday in Decatur.

It was a dangerous night to be a No. 1 seed in the boys high school playoffs! Central A&M takes down No. 1 seed Dieterich, Monticello ended No. 1 seed St. Joseph-Ogden's season and Teutopolis edges No. 1 seed Eldorado.



Video Highlights

MacArthur 70, Taylorville 59 (3A Decatur Regional Semifinals)

Monticello 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 39 (2A Maroa Sectional Semifinals)

Teutopolis 56, Eldorado 52 (2A Robinson Sectional Semifinals)

Central A&M 89, Dieterich 64 (1A Moweaqua Sectional Semifinals)

Ridgeview 76, LSA 59 (1A Danville Sectional Semifinals)





(For a full list of every game, click the scoreboard attached to this article.)