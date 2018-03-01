Millikin bursts onto wrestling scene in third year of program

DECATUR -- Three years ago, zero Millikin wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Nationals. It's hard to blame the team for that low number: There wasn't a program.



Fast forward three short seasons, and the Midwest has a new force to be reckoned with. Three Big Blue wrestlers are headed to nationals on March 9-10 in Cleveland, including juniors Chris Williams and Keajion Jennings and true freshman Bradan Birt.



Williams (Bethalto, Ill.) represents Millikin in the 141-pound weight class, Bradan Birt (Dubuque, Iowa) qualifies in the 149-pound class, while Keajion Jennings (O'Fallon, Ill.) is a 184-pounder.



Click the video to hear why the program is out to prove that it belongs on the national stage.