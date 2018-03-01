Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breachPosted:
Manhunt underway in store felony theft case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are searching for two people who they say robbed a Menards store.
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Springfield murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody and one is still on the run in connection with a Springfield homicide.
Deputies: Men sped through school zone, had weapons
RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say two men face charges for carrying weapons in Fayette County.
Local gun shops reacts to law makers proposed bills
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The gun bill battle is continuing at the Illinois State Capitol.
Okaw Valley senior scores as basketball star, mom
BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) — In the small town of Bethany, hope is in basketball.
Mattoon man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2016.
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 2/28
It was a dangerous night to be a No. 1 seed in the boys high school playoffs! Central A&M takes down No. 1 seed Dieterich, Monticello ended No. 1 seed St. Joseph-Ogden's season and Teutopolis edges No. 1 seed Eldorado. Video Highlights MacArthur 70, Taylorville 59 (3A Decatur Regional Semifinals) Monticello 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 39 (2A Maroa Sectional Semifinals) Teutopolis 56, Eldorado 52 (2A Robinson Sectional Semifinals) Central A&M 89, Dieterich 64 (1A Moweaqua Sectional S...
19-year-old causes deadly head-on crash
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 61-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash near Rosamond on Monday evening.
Volunteers raise money after transplant
"I realized the cost behind not only the transplant surgery ... but the costs she’ll have for the rest of her life."
WAND Interactive Radar
