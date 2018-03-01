NOAA Weather Radio programming

KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE

WITH A NOAA WEATHER ALERT MONITOR

WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors. These monitors are available for sale at Schnucks stores in Springfield, Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, plus 41 Walgreens stores throughout Central Illinois. They will be sold at a discounted price.

These NOAA Weather Alert Monitors can be programmed for up to 25 counties and provide advisories, watches and warnings for emergency announcements. These monitors are a safety supplement to the outdoor warning sirens in keeping families safe across Central Illinois.

Below are more useful tools:

Weather Program Dates — Weather Radio Codes — Weather Ready Central Illinois