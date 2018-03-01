Taylorville receives federal funding for improvements, jobs

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Taylorville will receive over half a million dollars to help the make infrastructure improvements.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced a total of $537,288 in federal funding will help with improvements to roads, water systems and industrial park.

The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Public Works Program. The funding helps invest distressed communities, allowing them to attract new industries to bring long-term jobs to the community. The EDA hopes the grant will create 318 jobs.

"Federal investments like these help create jobs and grow both local and state economies," Duckworth said. "This grant will go a long way towards strengthening the Taylorville economy and I'm pleased to continue working closely with Senator Durbin to secure investments that help modernize our infrastructure and create new economic opportunities in Illinois's rural communities."

This grant assists with the construction and improvement of Taylorville's water and sewer systems, storm drainage and roads while also providing the necessary equipment to upgrade their commercial and industrial park.