Corks & Forks returns for 18th year

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Area Arts Council is hosting the Corks & Forks fundraiser for the 18th year.

The event is set for April 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

Around 600 people attended last year.

Many participating restaurants and caterers offer samples of their appetizers, entrees, desserts, and more. The Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits also has wines from around the world and some beers and fine liquor available for tasting.

Guests get a discount on any wines purchased during the event, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Arts Council. There will also be a silent action.

There will be a themed version of the VIP dinner that is new this year. This year will feature French food and wines. Wines will be paired to the five-course meal. Seating is limited for the VIP dinner.

Tickets for Corks & Forks go on sale March 13. They are $50 in advance or $55 at the door.

A total of 50 tickets for the VIP dinner are available. Those tickets run $125 a piece.