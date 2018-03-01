Early voting picking up in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Early voting numbers are picking up across the county.

At the end of business day on Wednesday, 620 voters had cast ballots.

The County Clerk's office at 141 South Main Street, Room 104 will be open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 4:30. The office will be open Saturday, March 10 and 17 and Sunday, March 11 and 18 from 9 to 4.

You can register to vote online at the State Board of Elections website.

If you need to register, change your address, or change your name, you can come into the office and use Grace Period Voter Registration.

For more information, call 424-1333.