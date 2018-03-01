State Agriculture Dept. looking for gardeners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is looking for individuals or families who want to start their own gardens.

The state's Community Garden is located on the infield of the Illinois State Fair Grandstand race track and has 200 garden plots. 100 are designated for organic gardening. The other 100 plots are assigned for non-organic gardeners.

Each plot costs $20 and can be tilled for you for an additional $10. You will be provided with water, tools, and compost free of charge. Mentoring is available from UofI Extension Master Gardeners.

Those interested should fill out the garden application on the Department's website.

New and returning gardeners are invited to a kickoff meeting on March 6 at 5:30 in the IDOA Auditorium at the corner of Sangamon Ave. and 8th St. (Gate 11) on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The Community Garden will open on March 30.

For more information, call (217) 785-5594.