Millikin announces new nursing degree option

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Millikin University officials announced plans for a new Family Nurse Practitioner degree option at a press conference Thursday.

The new option within the school’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program will include options for students who already hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and for those who have a Master of Science in Nursing, they said.

“This is an exciting moment for Millikin University, for Decatur and for the state of Illinois,” said Millikin President Patrick White. “There is a shortage of primary care providers throughout the country and Millikin University is responding by educating Family Nurse Practitioners to take leadership roles in the future of healthcare.”

School officials plan to offer classes online and in person. The program for students with BSN degrees will begin in January 2019, and the program for students with MSN degrees will begin in May 2019. The deadline to apply for the program is June 15, 2018.